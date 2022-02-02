Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended by ABC over her remarks about the Holocaust.

The network said they would be taking Goldberg’s The View off-air for two weeks after her “wrong and hurtful comments”, despite the actor having apologised.

According to the BBC, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff on Tuesday night (February 1): “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

“While Whoopi has apologised, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

"The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Goldberg had said she believed the Holocaust “isn’t about race”, instead “about man’s inhumanity to man” in a discussion about the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust novel Maus, which has been banned by a school board in Tennessee.

She had said: “Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

Following a wave of backlash to her original comments, Goldberg issued an apology.

“On today’s show I said the Holocaust is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man’. I should have said it is about both,” she wrote on social media.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from of the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people, who they deemed to be an inferior race’. I stand corrected.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never (waver). I am sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Written with my sincerest apologies. Whoopi Goldberg.”

In her memo, Godwin also added: “These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”