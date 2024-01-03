Why did Bobby Berk leave ‘Queer Eye’?

Queer Eye is set to lose one of the show’s key cast members after season eight.

The rebooted US reality series sees the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France – apply their respective expertise to help improve the life of individuals across the US (and, for one spin-off, in Japan).

The show, which first debuted on Netflix in 2018, is set to return for its eighth season in New Orleans on January 24, 2024.

As confirmed in November 2023, Bobby Berk, the show’s expert on interior design, will make his last appearance on the show in season eight.

Why is Bobby Berk leaving Queer Eye after season 8?

In a post on X announcing his departure, Berk described the decision to leave the show as a “necessary one”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye,” Berk wrote. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Following the announcement, a report on US Weekly claimed Berk was “asked to leave” the Netflix series “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” an insider told the outlet. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Another source, however, denies Berk was asked to leave the show, stating the “decision was amicable”. Berk has not commented on the rumours.

Has the show been renewed for season 9?

Netflix renewed Queer Eye for a ninth season on November 13, 2023, the same day Berk announced his departure from the show.

Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France are all expected to return for season nine, which will be set in Las Vegas.