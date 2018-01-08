Why didn’t ‘Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown walk the Golden Globes red carpet with her cast mates?

Where's Millie?

Stranger Things fans were left wondering why Millie Bobbie Brown didn’t reunite with her cast mates as she opted for a solo walk down the Golden Globes red carpet last night.

The actress, who plays Eleven on the Netflix show, was seen making her way into the ceremony by herself after her cast mates including Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard walked the carpet as a united gang.

But it wasn’t long before fans picked up on the significance of her solo outing, with some questioning why the cast weren’t together.

“It’s weird that there are no photos of millie bobby brown and the rest of stranger things cast together”, one user wrote.

Another said: “I don’t like that Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t do the carpet with the rest of the Stranger Things cast. It is an ensemble piece and going alone creates a perceived separation, She should be able to hang out with the other kids and have laughs with them.”

Check out a selection of reactions below.

Although an official reason for her absence is yet to be revealed, it seems that a logical answer could come via the Instagram story of Brown’s make-up artist Kelsey Deenihan.

The story showed that Brown was still preparing roughly 20 minutes before her co-stars eventually appeared and didn’t make it down in time.

She eventually appeared almost an hour afterwards too.

As the below photo shows, she did eventually reunite with her cast mates at an after-party.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things had a largely disappointing evening at the Golden Globes after failing to either of the two gongs it was nominated for – having received nods for Best Drama TV Series and Best Supporting Actor for David Harbour.