Sex Education has officially come to an end with its fourth season.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the Netflix comedy drama follows the lives of students, teachers and parents at Moordale secondary school, where Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) set up a sex clinic to help others with their sexual problems.

The show’s third season picked up an Emmy for Best Comedy Series in 2022. Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs, also won a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Why is Sex Education ending after season 4?

As detailed in the announcement post in July, creator Laurie Nunn said the storylines in Sex Education came to a natural conclusion while writing the fourth season.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show,” Nunn said. “This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

She added: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Nunn, however, said the show’s ending is intentionally not “wrapped up completely perfectly”.

“I think if you start writing while thinking about how people are responding to the work, it can become very self-conscious,” she said.

“I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly.”

Could there be a spin-off?

In an interview with Tudum, Nunn teased “there’s always potential for more” with the cast of characters within Sex Education’s world.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things,” Nunn said. “But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

With many of the core cast members transitioning over to other projects, a spin-off with a new ensemble, or focusing on an overlooked character, might be a possible next step.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix.