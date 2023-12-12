Why is the phrase ‘UK Beast’ trending on social media?

The derogatory phrase “UK Beast” has been trending on social media following the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The term was regularly used online in relation to YouTuber Nella Rose, after she got into a row with First Dates host Fred Sirieix on the show, with the insult comparing women to animals.

In the last few weeks, the phrase has been trending more frequently, although as noted by the BBC, it had been trending prior to the reality show as well, with many black women feeling as though the phrase is being used to target them, with racist connotations.

TikTok creator Anthonia Edomwande told the BBC that she has been referred to by the phrase multiple times on the platform, adding that she feels like the insult is being used specifically to degrade black women.

“I just feel like the terminology is just like another way for people to bring me down… it’s not a nice thing to say or hear,” she explained.

“I tend to get violated on my physical appearance and afro-centric features. On social media I receive it ten times more because no one knows who it is behind the screen.”

Speaking to BBC News, Dr Kadian Pow, who is a lecturer in Sociology and Black studies at Birmingham City University said it was rooted in a combination is misogyny and racism.

“Misogynoir is a targeted discrimination and hatred of black women in particular,” Pow explained. “Terms like ‘UK beast’ perpetuate misogynoir because they aim to humble or put black women in a box.

“And they’re aimed at controlling and getting black women to behave in a more feminine or less loud way, and get them to not speak their mind.

“That’s what these terms aim to do – to make black women feel small and feel like they can’t speak up or stand up for themselves.”

Meanwhile, this year’s I’m A Celebrity show has attracted controversy not least for the inclusion of Nigel Farage as one of the contestants. The show’s opening night viewing figures were significantly down on 2022’s figures, with a peak of seven million compared to last year’s nine million.