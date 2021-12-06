Wi Ha-joon talks chemistry with ‘Bad And Crazy’ co-star Lee Dong-wook

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon has opened up about working with Lee Dong-wook on the upcoming K-drama Bad And Crazy.

In a recent interview with Newsen, the breakout Squid Game star spoke about how he had initially been “worried” about if he’s be able to work well work with the Tale Of The Nine Tailed actor and their eventual chermistry.

Wi shared that he had been unsure if he and Lee would be compatible co-stars due to the latter’s “strong aura”, but those worries were later dispelled. “Whenever we act together, I’m always touched and impressed by how considerate [Lee] is in terms of going along with every little thing I do,” he said, per Soompi.

Wi later went on to rate the duo’s chemistry a “100 out of 100”, before highlighting a “junkyard” scene as a pivotal moment for the pair’s characters. “It was a scene for which our teamwork was extremely important, and after we filmed it, I thought to myself, ‘[he] and I have really become a team’,” he added.

Later, the actor also spoke about portraying the character of K, a righteous yet hot-headed and reckless young man. “K’s charm is that he’s a character with lots of different sides, from his rough charisma to his innocence, his cute side, his clumsy side, his fun side,” he told Newsen.

Bad And Crazy sees Wi’s K and Ryu Soo-yeol (played by Lee), a pragmatic and successful detective with questionable morals, begrudgingly teaming up to fight against evil and crime despite their opposing personalities.

The forthcoming series is helmed by Director Yoo Sun-dong (The Uncanny Encounter). The series premieres on tvN on December 17, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI. Watch the trailer for Bad And Crazy here.