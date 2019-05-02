Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy to appear in next season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Season 10 is due to air sometime in 2020

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy is set to appear in the upcoming season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, it is being reported.

According to Variety, Tweedy will appear in the upcoming season of the show but his role “is being kept under wraps.” Said to be good friends with Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Jeff Garlin, this won’t be Tweedy’s first acting role. He previously appeared in multiple episodes of Parks and Recreation as Scott Tanner, and he also portrayed himself in the movie Hearts Beat Loud.

Production on a tenth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiered in 2000 and stars Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself, was supposed to start at the beginning of 2018 but was reportedly delayed due to David’s busy schedule. Last month, it was reported that the new season will air sometime in 2020.

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer previously told Entertainment Weekly that the whole cast will return – hinting that “a few more old friends from the Curb universe” could appear.

Speaking of the upcoming series in 2017, David said: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

HBO boss Casey Bloys added: “We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility.”

Meanwhile, Wilco recently announced their return to the UK and Europe with an extensive run of tour dates this coming autumn.

Tweedy and co will kick off their first European tour in over two years at Trondheim’s Tapperiet on September 4, before continuing across Europe and closing things out at Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s Eventim Apollo on September 27 and 28 respectively.

Check out the dates in full below:

September 4 – Tapperiet, Trondheim

September 6 – Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz, Stavanger

September 7 – USF Verftet, Bergen

September 8 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

September 10 – Den Gra Hal, Copenhagen

September 12 – Tempodrom, Berlin

September 13 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

September 14 – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

September 15 – Progresja, Warsaw

September 18 – Volkshaus, Zurich

September 19 – Fabrique, Milan

September 20 – Gran Teatro Geox, Padova

September 22 – Le Trianon, Paris

September 23 – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht

September 26 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

September 27 – Albert Hall, Manchester

September 28 – Eventim Apollo, London