Here’s every song on the ‘Wilderness’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Amazon Prime Video series Wilderness has been released – check it out below.

Based on the novel by B.E. Jones, the thriller series follows young British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who venture on the road trip of a lifetime shortly after Will has an affair.

Other cast members include Ashley Benson, Morgana Van Peebles, Claire Rushbrook, Talia Balsam, Eric Balfour, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Jonathan Keltz.

Who composed the soundtrack for Wilderness?

Advertisement

Morgan Kibby composed the show’s score. Kibby is a former member of electronic group M83, who has also collaborated with artists like Panic! At The Disco and Harry Styles.

Her past work on soundtracks include Amazon series The Power and Netflix’s The Watcher. You can stream the score for Wilderness below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

As heard in the trailer, Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ serves as a recurring theme throughout the series. Other tracks by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Santigold, Caribou and others also feature across the six episodes.

Check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode one – Happily Ever After

Advertisement

‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ – Lykke Li

‘The Man With The Bag’ – Kay Starr

‘Sacrilege’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘Ferris Wheel’ – Sylvan Esso

‘The Lasty’ – Santigold

Episode two – The Other Woman

‘Sun Of A Gun’ – Oh Land

‘Gold’ – Kiiara

Episode three – Repent At Leisure

‘How Can I Help You’ – Self Esteem

‘Radar’ – Britney Spears

Episode four – Home Sweet Home

‘Can’t Do Without You’ – Caribou

‘Body Of Water’ – Tierra Whack

‘Tantrum’ – Ashnikko

‘Disparate Youth’ – Santigold

Episode five – Like Mother, Like Daughter

N/A

Episode six – Where White Knights Go To Die

‘I Don’t Really Like It’ – Panic Shack

‘Where Is My Mind?’ – Tkay Maidza

‘Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head’ – Torres

Wilderness is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.