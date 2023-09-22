Will Arnett reveals his favourite Gallagher brother: “His quotes are just off the charts”

Will Arnett has shared who he prefers between Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The actor, who is best known for roles in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, was asked to choose his favourite Gallagher brother by a fan during an appearance on Johnny Vaughan’s 4-7 Thang on Radio X.

In response, Arnett said: “I know that they’re both friends of the programme and I’ve heard them both on the programme, so I don’t want to pick sides, but I did hang out one evening for a couple of hours with Noel… I think Noel because his quotes are just off the charts. Unbelievable.”

When Vaughan said Liam’s quotes were on “a different level”, Arnett replied: “Than Noel’s? He once described his brother as a man with a fork in a world of soup. Come on!”

Noel’s quote referenced by Arnett stems from an interview in 2009. Ten years later in 2019, Liam shared a video of himself eating soup with a fork, where he also addressed his brother’s views on Scotland after he called it “a third world country”.

“By the way, Scotland [is a] beautiful country, the people are magnificent,” Liam said. “Get yourself up there. I am he, you are he, you are me and we are all together.”

Arnett is currently promoting Peacock series Twisted Metal, where he voices the character Sweet Tooth. The series is based on the PlayStation games of the same name.

The actor also stars in Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Next Goal Wins, alongside Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Elisabeth Moss and David Fane. The film is set for release in cinemas on November 17, 2023.

Oasis’ B-sides album ‘The Masterplan’ will be released in new formats on November 3 to commemorate the record’s 25th anniversary, including CD, cream cassette and limited-edition double vinyl.

Released in 1998, the original album was a compilation of B-sides from singles across Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ (1995) and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).