Tributes have poured in for Will & Grace star Shelley Morrison who has died aged 83.

The actress, who played maid Rosario Salazar between 1999 and 2006 during the sitcom’s original run, passed away on Sunday (December 1) in Los Angeles from heart failure, her publicist confirmed.

Since the news was announced the show’s main stars have paid tribute to Morrison, with Karen Walker actress Megan Mullally tweeting: “Just got a bulletin on my phone that Shelley Morrison has passed.

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019

Debra Messing, who plays Grace Adler in the programme, shared a clip from the show involving Morrison’s character on Instagram.

“Oh, Shelley… what a loss,” she wrote in the comments. “Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family.”

Jack McFarland actor Sean Hayes added: “Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family.”

Meanwhile, Will Truman actor Eric McCormack said: “Shelley was a beautiful soul and wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace. She’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family.”

Morrison’s character is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador and acts as a maid for Walker. In one storyline, she marries Walker’s gay friend McFarland in order to get a green card to the US.

The actress did not return for Will & Grace‘s revival in 2017, which is due to end with the current eleventh season.