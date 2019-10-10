Will Smith is developing a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ spin-off series

The much-loved show originally ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996

Will Smith is developing a spin-off series based on his break-out TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The prolific actor and musician played a fictionalised version of himself on the popular sitcom, which ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996.

Talk of a revival or a reboot of The Fresh Prince has persisted for many years, but it’s now been confirmed that Smith is devising a spin-off with his production company based on the original series.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet notes that Westbrook – the production company owned by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – are in charge of developing the new show. A title, production details or a projected release date are yet to be confirmed.

While we wait for further news on the new series, the original six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can be streamed on Netflix.

Last week, Smith launched a new clothing line influenced by the ’90s style seen in The Fresh Prince. The ‘Bel-Air Athletics’ range features the Academy Track Jacket, Throwback Tee, Will Power Tee, Academy Socks and much more.

Last month, Jaden Smith celebrated his father’s 51st birthday by playing the Fresh Prince theme during one of his gigs.