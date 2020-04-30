Will Smith hosted a virtual reunion with the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ahead of the 30th anniversary of the US sitcom first airing.

The actor didn’t let social distancing get in the way of celebrating the milestone. In fact, he rounded up some members of the cast for a video catch-up a whole five months before the official landmark (Fresh Prince was first broadcast on September 10, 1990).

“I’m hyped, I’m hyped!” Smith said in a clip posted to his Instagram before sharing a segment of the cast’s virtual reunion.

He then goes on to show who joined in on the call, including Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv) Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley) and Smith’s sidekick DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The NBC series ran until May 1996. It starred Smith as fictionalised version of himself, a teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown.

Meanwhile, Smith and Tyra Banks recently re-enacted a seminal scene from the sitcom as part of Smith’s new isolation show Will From Home.

Banks played Jackie, Smith’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia, in the series. In an extract from Smith’s new Snapchat chat show, a clip was posted on the actor’s Instagram which sees the actors lip-syncing to the memorised scene playing at the same time.