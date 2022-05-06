Will Smith to be interviewed on David Letterman’s Netflix show

Will Smith has been announced for the fourth season of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

The actor’s appearance on the show however was filmed prior to his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, so the incident won’t be addressed.

In March, Smith struck the comedian on-stage during the ceremony following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Following numerous apologies over the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Advertisement

The fourth season of Letterman’s talk show, set to debut on May 20, will also feature interviews with Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds. All six episodes were filmed prior to March 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Let’s get back to conversation. New season of My Next Guest drops May 20 on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/s6MLcbnsdq — David Letterman (@Letterman) May 5, 2022

Previous guests on the show have included Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Fey and Dave Chappelle.

Last month, Jada promised she will discuss the Oscars slap incident “when the time calls” in a message preceding her show, Red Table Talk.

The message read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

Advertisement

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is scheduled to return on Netflix on May 20.