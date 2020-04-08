Will Smith and Tyra Banks have re-enacted a seminal scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Smith’s new isolation show Will From Home.

Banks played Jackie, Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia – the two actors memorised a scene played together 30 years ago.

In an extract from Smith’s new Snapchat chatshow, a clip was posted on the actor’s Instagram which sees the actors lipsyncing to the memorised scene playing at the same time.

“This next piece is one of my favourite moments, I loved that we did this!” said Smith. “Was that one of your first times ever acting?” he asks Banks, to which she responds: “Not one of, that was my first acting job ever.”

Will From Home offers 12 episodes, with new episodes streaming on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The show is made in collaboration with Snapchat. Head of Original Content Sean Mills said to The Hollywood Reporter: “Will was feeling a lot of pent-up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way.

“The kinds of things that the community wants are things that are positive, that feel empowering. It’s not just about escapism but it’s about actually what is the good that can come of a challenging moment in time. Will From Home fits perfectly with that.”

A number of artists have launched their own virtual performances and events during the initiative, including Jack Black joining TikTok and The National releasing full-length archival shows.