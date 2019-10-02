Check out Will Smith’s new ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ clothing line

So '90s it hurts

Will Smith has released a new clothing line influenced by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The special collection, which was previewed by Smith during an appearance on Ellen last month, contains 26 pieces inspired by the much-loved ’90s sitcom.

Smith, who starred in the show from 1990-1996, unveiled the line as he donated clothes to Memphis students who went viral in an anti-bullying campaign.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and musician offered his followers a glimpse of the gear by sporting various items from the line. “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale,” he captioned the post.

The ‘Bel-Air Athletics’ range features the Academy Track Jacket, Throwback Tee, Will Power Tee, Academy Socks and more. Accompanying accessories include a football, phone ring, gym bag and air freshener.

Visit here to view the full collection. Items are available to order now until October 14.

“This is some special state-of-the-art stuff,” Smith said during his Ellen interview. “It’s not even out yet. This is like a merch line I’m doing. I’m doing a secret drop — well, it’s not secret anymore, I just announced it.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s son Jaden has paid tribute to Fresh Prince by performing the series’ theme tune live in concert. Opening for Tyler, the Creator on his ‘IGOR’ tour in Philidelphia last month, Smith asked the crowd to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for his father before transitioning into the iconic number.

In other news, Will Smith recently shared a mock-up of him as Neo in The Matrix.