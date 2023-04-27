Will the be a ‘Jury Duty’ season two?

Jury Duty, the new courtroom reality series, recently aired its season one finale Amazon Prime Video – but will there be a second season?

Created by The Office‘s Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, the series chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of juror Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realise that everyone except him is an actor.

Throughout the course of the show, Ronald (who believes he is taking part in an educational documentary about the legal system) puts up with the eccentric behaviour of his fellow jurors, including Sonic The Hedgehog star James Marsden, who plays a comical version of himself.

The final episode of season one – which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on April 27 – saw the producers award Ronald $100,000 (£79,560) for proving himself to be a “hero” and genuinely nice guy.

Will there be a second season of Jury Duty?

A second season has not yet been confirmed, but executive producer Nicholas Hatton has already expressed an interest in continuing the series.

He recently told Deadline: “We could do more but it won’t be the exact same format.

“Tweaks will need to happen because the process of finding these wonderful real people involves a little bit of subterfuge and hyping up tracks and sort of pretending you’re something that you’re not. So you have to use a slightly different process every time and we have to keep that very, very secret.”

He added: “There are many more worlds of jury duty and many more iterations of it and I think it can go in any number of incredible directions. We have some things we’re picking up right now which is really exciting. It’s a wonderful proof of concept, I’ll say.”

Hatton admitted that it would be difficult to find a new, unsuspecting star for a follow-up series, especially one who could live up to proven nice guy Ronald.

“With Ronald on this show… we really, really wanted the audience to root for our hero,” Hatton said.

“We really wanted them to have a connection with Ronald, we didn’t ever want him to feel like he was the butt of the joke… with Ronald we just had that intuition, going to meet him and during interviews, that this is someone who has a core sense of decency and likeability.”