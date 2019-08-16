Will ‘The OC’ be returning to our screens?

The show's creator has spoken out on the chances of a reboot

The creator of The OC has discussed whether there are any plans to bring the hit ‘00s TV show back to the small screen.

The teen drama premiered in August 2003 and ran for four seasons, concluding in February 2007. It starred Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, and more.

While promoting Nancy Drew at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Josh Schwartz was asked whether we will see an OC reboot in the future.

“That was brought up at one point,” he replied. “We were asked about doing a return to The OC to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

Schwartz also developed Gossip Girl for TV, which was recently confirmed to be returning. On why that show was right to go back to, he said: “Because of sort of the franchise at the centre of it, this idea – this ubiquitous, all-seeing technology – that felt like it had the opportunity to be revisited for a new generation as that technology has evolved, advanced, and unfortunately mutated in the intervening years.”

Meanwhile, Phantom Planet – whose song ‘California’ was the theme tune for The OC – announced their return earlier this year. After playing their first show in seven years at a private event in Beverly Hills in January, the group were confirmed to appear at Oklahama’s Hop Jam festival.

In May, they released their first new song in 11 years with ‘Balisong’, while the group told Billboard their album was “50 to 75 percent” finished at the time.