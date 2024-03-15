Will there be a ‘Masters Of The Air’ season 2?

With the ninth and final episode of Masters Of The Air set to be released tomorrow, will there be a second season?

Based on the 2007 book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, the miniseries follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the Bloody Hundreth, who served under the Eighth Air Force for the US during World War II.

The final episode arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15.

The series, produced by Apple Studios, features a cast filled with the stars of tomorrow, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Isabel May, Raff Law and Ncuti Gatwa.

Masters Of The Air is pitched as a companion series to 2001’s Band Of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific. One of the key reasons is due to those involved behind the camera, with all three shows produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

All three shows also tackle the subject of World War II from different US regiments. Band Of Brothers focuses on the Easy Company parachute infantry regiment and its participation in the Western Front through Europe. The Pacific, meanwhile, follows the Marine Corp’s actions in the Pacific War, while Masters Of The Air jumps into the skies to chart the 100th Bomb Group unit’s bombing raids over Germany and other territories.

Will there be a Masters Of The Air season two?

Given the nature of Miller’s 2007 book, the show’s initial source material, and the real life nature of the subject matter, it is not immediately clear how the show could be continued beyond this first run of episodes.

Apple Studios has not confirmed any details about the show being recommissioned, but given the show’s positive reception from audiences and critics, it may be that the show’s creators John Shiban and John Orloff are given leeway to explore expanding the show’s parameters in the future.