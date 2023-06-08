Never Have I Ever season four has arrived on Netflix – but will this be the last we see of the high school comedy-drama series?

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American student, as she deals with the death of her father, high school crushes and a complicated family life.

The series, which premiered its first season on Netflix in 2020, is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood experiences in Boston, and has been praised for breaking South Asian stereotypes.

Alongside Ramakrishnan, the show stars Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet and the voice of tennis legend John McEnroe as the narrator.

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5?

Back in March 2022, Netflix confirmed that season four would be the show’s last. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Kaling explained why it made sense for the series to end after a fourth run.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense,” she said. “They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

However, while season four neatly wraps up Devi’s story, Kaling hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a spin-off series.

“I absolutely would consider doing that if there was a demand,” she told PopSugar. “I’ve never thought about a spinoff actually. It’s a fun thought experiment, but I haven’t actually thought of one.”

When asked which character she’d most be interested in exploring for a potential spin-off, Kaling suggested Trent (Benjamin Norris), Paxton’s gormless best friend. “Honestly, he’s so funny to me,” Kalin explained. “He really makes me laugh, so finding out [more about] Trent and seeing what his haircare routine is every morning. I would definitely watch that show. I’d definitely like to write that show.”