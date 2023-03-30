Will there be a season 3 of ‘The Glory’?

Following the release of its acclaimed debut season (or Part One) in December 2022, The Glory returned for a second season earlier this month.

Netflix‘s popular revenge drama series went on to become the streaming service’s most-watched show globally for two weeks running following its release on March 10, with all 16 episodes from parts one and two of The Glory now streaming.

“Merciless hope and nothing but ruins,” a brief synopsis for Part Two of The Glory reads. “Song Hye-kyo will create the perfect misery.” You can watch a trailer for Part Two of the show below.

Is season 3 of The Glory in the works yet?

There’s yet to be any official word on whether The Glory will return for a third season. Parts one and two of The Glory were filmed back-to-back, so the whole production process would need to restart in order for the show to eventually return to our screens.

In a press release that was issued following the release of part two, Netflix highlighted the show’s huge popularity.

“The anticipation for The Glory was so high that just three days after it was released on March 10, the revenge series became the most-viewed title of the week. It also entered the Most Popular Non-English TV List, joining other Korean hits such as Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

What have the cast and crew of The Glory said about the success of the show?

Actors Shin Ye-eun, Jung Sung-il and Lim Ji-yeon have all spoken separately about their experience of making the show, but none of them mentioned anything about the possibility of The Glory returning for a third instalment.

During a Netflix fan event that tied in with the release of part two, screenwriter Kim Eun-sook admitted that “part one was so successful that I got scared” that part two might not live up to the hype.

“I went back and looked at the script, and was relieved to see that it was great,” she added.

Song Hye-kyo, who plays the lead Moon Dong-eun in the series, added of her preparation for one scene where her character’s burn scars were visible: “It was very tough going through that scene because of the physical toll it took on me. But it ended up being more impactful and I really wanted to convey how hurt and broken Dong-eun was.

“However, I also wanted to show that a character like Dong-eun can make something happen. Life doesn’t have to end in misery or despair, Being able to portray her was a huge honour.”