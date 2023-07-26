Marvel‘s Secret Invasion has only just dropped its season one finale, but fans are already keen to know if the show will be returning for a second run on Disney+.

Based on the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, the first season saw Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover a plot by a renegade faction of Skrulls (shapeshifting aliens) to infiltrate the upper echelons of human society, after Fury and his allies failed to find them a new home.

Alongside Jackson, Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Cobie Smulders.

The season one finale, which aired on Wednesday, July 26, was met with mixed reactions from critics and fans, but many will still be curious to know if a second season is on the horizon.

Will there be a Secret Invasion season 2?

Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed if Secret Invasion will return for a second season.

It’s worth noting, however, that most Marvel shows on Disney+ have lasted just one season, with only Loki, What If…?, and Moon Knight earning renewals.

This week’s finale did offer a resolution, but there’s still scope for the story to continue, with series director Ali Selim calling for more.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Selim said: “When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete. And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like, ‘Oh, it could go in this direction.’

“Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season 2.”

In a four-star review of Secret Invasion, NME wrote: “As the MCU turns 15, it’s time to start growing up. If not yet fully adult, Marvel’s latest series at least feels a bit more mature in design and ambition – a teenage franchise stepping out into the real world for the first time.”