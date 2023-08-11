Will there be ‘Behind Your Touch’ season two?

Behind Your Touch is the latest K-Drama that Netflix has had a hand in creating, and the highly anticipated show premiers today (August 12).

Starring Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki, Behind Your Touch is an upcoming comedy K-drama that follows nosy small-town veterinarian Bong Ye-boon (played by Han), who suddenly gains psychometric abilities to see into the past of other living creatures.

Meanwhile, Lee plays Moon Jang-yeol, an ambitious detective who comes to realise he needs Ye-boon’s abilities to solve certain crimes. K-Pop EXO member Suho also stars in the series as Kim Sun-woo, a young man who moves to their town and begins working part-time jobs.

Will there be Behind Your Touch season 2?

As of this moment there has been no word from Netflix on a second season of Behind Your Touch.

However, with many shows on Netflix it would be safe to say that if the show proves to be a success in terms of streaming numbers it will have a good shot at a second season.

And Behind Your Touch has all the hall-marks of a series that could capture the imagination. The series will explore the budding romance between the veterinarian and detective as the pair team up to solve crime cases in their small town of Mujin.

Is there a trailer fro Behind Your touch?

There is – you can check it out below.

An official synopsis for the show reads: “Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional romantic comedies. Introducing Behind Your Touch – a captivating rom-com, or as we fondly dub it, a ‘Com-Rom,’ that guarantees to ignite your heart and tickle your funny bone all at once.

“Taking centre stage is the charismatic Rom-Com Queen herself, Han Ji Min, portraying the endearing Bong Ye Bun, a small-town veterinarian gifted with an extraordinary ability to see the past of animals and people by touching their bottoms.”

Behind Your Touch premieres August 12 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.