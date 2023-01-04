Will there be a ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ season two?

Drive and Neon Demon director Nicolas Winding Refn is back with his second TV project, Copenhagen Cowboy.

Following his 2019 miniseries Too Old To Die Young, Copenhagen Cowboy is a noir-thriller which follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic) in her quest for vengeance in the criminal underworld of the Danish capital.

A synopsis for the six-part series reads: “After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, Miu traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

“Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.”

The show’s cast also includes Fleur Frilund, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li li Zhang and Dragana Milutinovic.

Has a second season been announced for Copenhagen Cowboy?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season of Copenhagen Cowboy. Winding Refn, however, has expressed his interest in creating a follow-up.

Speaking to Cineuropa.org about a second season, the director said: “We’ve written a treatment, so let’s see. I wouldn’t mind one bit.”

During a conversation with Deadline, Winding Refn said he’s hoping to make a movie “next year”, so it might depend on the director’s schedule too.

Copenhagen Cowboy is the director’s first project set in his native Denmark in over 15 years. He previously helmed the Pusher trilogy, a series of Danish crime films set in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Cowboy is available on Netflix.