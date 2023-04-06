Will there be a ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ season two?

Daisy Jones & The Six captures the late 1970s through a documentary about a fictional rock band.

Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the music series follows the “precipitous rise and fall of a renowned rock band” led by singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

The series is based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, with the story partly inspired by the dynamic between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Is Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 happening?

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t officially announced a second season. The show was originally billed as a miniseries but, judging by word from the creators, a second batch of episodes could still be on the cards.

What have the creators said about a potential season 2?

Speaking to Variety, original author Reid confirmed she’s “been thinking about” what a continuation of the show would look like.

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good,” Reid said. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.

“To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly. I’m not so stupid as to not recognise what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.”

Showrunners Neustadter and Will Graham have also expressed interest in returning, if the demand is there. Asked about a chance of a second season by Variety, Neustadter said: “I think that would be amazing. If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to do that. Leave the door open. Why not? If people enjoy what you’re doing and want more of it, that’s not a bad problem.”

Graham added: “We had the most amazing time making the show. For me, that question goes back to Taylor [Jenkins Reid] and if she has another chapter for these characters in her head. If we got an opportunity to do it, I think, no question, everyone involved in the show would show up with bells on.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.