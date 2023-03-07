Luther: The Fallen Sun is set to drop on Netflix this week – but is this the last we’ll see of Idris Elba‘s detective?

The feature-length film was released in select cinemas on February 24, 2023 and will be available to stream on the service from Friday, March 10.

Set shortly after the events of 2019’s fifth season, Luther: The Fallen Sun continues the story of the hit BBC series.

A synopsis reads: “A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the return of Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk and introduces Cynthia Erivo as Odette Rayne. Andy Serkais plays baddie David Robey.

Will there be more episodes of Luther?

When announcing Fallen Sun back in 2020, showrunner Neil Cross confirmed that there won’t be a season six of Luther. So, unless new information comes to light, it seems this feature-length instalment will be the detective’s last outing.

Speaking to Australia’s Insider magazine at the time, Cross was quick to dismiss the idea of a sixth run of the series, stating that he doesn’t want to keep “churning it out like sausages. There is not going to be a season six — definitively no season six,” he said.

Elba himself has not commented on the future of the TV series, but he did previously suggest that the character could be recast for future films.

Speaking to Total Film, he said: “It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for.”

He continued: “John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence.

“I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”