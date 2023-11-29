Will there be a ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season two?

Netflix’s Squid Game is the basis of a new reality show where 456 contestants compete for a huge cash prize.

Based on the South Korean survival drama, Squid Game: The Challenge sees contestants take part in various games inspired by the series for a chance to win $4.56million.

A synopsis for the show reads: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

Since the first five episodes premiered on November 22, the series has topped the Netflix charts in the UK. According to Deadline, the premiere episode drew an audience of around 1.1million households in the US.

Has Squid Game: The Challenge been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has not announced whether the show will return for a second season. An announcement will likely be made after the first season’s finale on December 6, 2023.

The show’s success, however, is a positive sign for renewal. The fact Squid Game is set to return for a second season as well, puts any spin-offs in a good position.

When is Squid Game season 2 coming out?

Netflix has not announced a release date for Squid Game’s return.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in May 2022, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the second season would be released “by the end of 2023 or 2024”. It’s possible then that the show could return sometime next year.

Hwang Dong-hyuk previously teased details of what to expect in the second season, including the return of The Front Man and the introduction of a boyfriend for the animatronic doll, Young-hee.

Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge are available on Netflix.