Will there be a ‘Swarm’ season two?

Donald Glover takes his satirical style into new territory with horror thriller series Swarm.

Created by Glover and Janine Nabers (Watchmen), the series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback) and her obsession with world-famous popstar Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown) which leads her down a dark path.

Alongside Fishback, the series stars Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister Ris, with guest appearances from Damson Idris, Rory Culkin, Paris Jackson, Byron Bowers and Billie Eilish.

Is Swarm season 2 happening?

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t officially announced a second season.

The project is the first to come from Glover’s deal with Amazon, so it’s unclear whether this will be an ongoing series or a standalone experiment.

What have the creators said about a potential season 2?

Speaking to Elle, Nabers gave a definitive answer on whether Dre’s story will continue in a second season. “This is definitely a limited series,” she said. “The story of Dre is over.”

The possibility of Swarm carrying on as an anthology series with an entirely different cast, however, was left with a bit of wiggle room. “I don’t know. If you look at the history of Atlanta, it took many, many years to complete that, so who knows?

“But as of right now, I’m saying we’re done.”

Advertisement

Swarm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.