The Witcher: Blood Origin is the first live-action spin-off in Netflix’s expanded The Witcher universe.

The limited series hit the streaming service on December 25 and is “a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher”.

Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans. Michelle Yeoh also stars as Scian, a sword master and last of her tribe.

“Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin,” reads the official synopsis. “Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Other cast members include Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis and Huw Novelli.

According to Netflix, The Witcher: Blood Origin “tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. When gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the seven realise they must create a monster in order to defeat one.”

Will there be The Witcher: Blood Origin season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce a second season of Blood Origin. It was written as a limited-edition series with pretty much all the loose ends wrapped up at the end of its four-episode run.

However, speaking to NME about the possibility of another season, showrunner Declan de Barra said: “It was written as a close-ended piece but I’m a very smart writer, so there’s many ways [it could continue].”

“The state of fantasy is just wonderful,” he continued. “We’re all very different though. [Lord Of The Rings prequel] The Rings Of Power has a very elevated, classical style of elf. We’re more like the punk-rock kid, 1970s Sex Pistols kicking-the-door-in kinda elves. There’s plenty of room for all of us.”

It comes as Witcher boss Lauren Hissrich told NME that she pitched a series of “sequels, prequels and closed-ended shows” to Netflix before season one of The Witcher had aired.

Mirren Mack (who plays Princess Merwyn) has also said she’s up for a second season of Blood Origin. “I can only hope. I have no idea but I would love to come back to be part of this universe again,” she told Digital Spy.

“I had so much fun playing Merwyn, I think she’s deeply complicated and complex. Those were great challenges. I could only dream to sort of come back somehow.”