Will there be a ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season three on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia has returned for a second season on Netflix after a two-year wait.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the comedy-drama follows the mother-daughter relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

READ MORE: The 20 best TV shows of 2022

The show’s second season released on January 5 on Netflix, almost two years after the first season dropped in February 2021.

Advertisement

Other cast members in the second season include Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack and Aaron Ashmore.

Will Ginny & Georgia return for a third season?

Netflix hasn’t announced a third season is in development. The show was renewed for a second season in April 2021, two months after the first was released, so it’s likely we’ll hear something about the show’s future around March 2023.

We will update this page with any new announcements on a third season.

Netflix has a ruthless history when it comes to cancelling shows, with 1899 recently axed despite being well received. Other shows, like Top Boy and The Crown, are also scheduled to release their final seasons this year.

A synopsis for Ginny & Georgia season two reads: “New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury – until secrets from the past threaten everything.”

Advertisement

Ginny & Georgia is available on Netflix.