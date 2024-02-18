The fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country, is set to conclude, with the sixth and final episode airing tonight (February 18). But will it be back?

The show stars Jodie Foster as police chief Liz Danvers, who leads an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

Directed and co-written by Issa López, the series also stars Kali Reis, Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and the Oscar-nominated actor John Hawkes. The final episode premieres Sunday night on HBO in the US and is available in the UK the following day via Sky and NOW.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision. True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has also shared his opinion on the fourth season. Screenshots from an Instagram comment section have been posted on a Reddit thread which suggest that he wishes to distance himself from the current season, allegedly describing one of the references that it has made to season one as “stupid”.

Will True Detective have a season 5?

Due to the broadly positive reception that Night Country has received, it might seem like a safe bet that True Detective will be returning to our screens in the future.

HBO has so far not confirmed any details about whether there will be a fifth season of the hit show.

All four seasons to date have shifted dates, locations and casts from what has gone before, so whether the Alaskan setting of North Country will return, or whether we will see Jodie Foster or Kali Reis playing these characters again, is very much in doubt.

Season four has received the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any True Detective season, with its 92 per cent just edging out season one’s 91 per cent. It has also seen a return to form on the audience score, 64 per cent being up from season two’s 24 per cent and season three’s 53 per cent.