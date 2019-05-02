A ‘Willow’ TV sequel could be coming to Disney+

Director Ron Howard is currently in talks about developing a TV show based on the 1988 film

A Willow TV sequel could soon be in the works for the new streaming service Disney+, according to the movie’s director Ron Howard.

The 1988 fantasy film, which followed a story devised by Star Wars creator George Lucas, starred the likes of Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley, and it has gone on to develop a strong cult following over the past 30 years. The movie was also nominated for Academy Awards in both the Sound Effects Editing and Visual Effects categories.

Howard has now spoken about the possibility of developing a Willow TV series, which will act as a sequel to the original movie.

“There are some really serious discussions going on with [Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer] Jon Kasdan,” he told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. “[Kasdan] kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting [Solo] and also hounding Kathy Kennedy. We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+.”

Howard continued: “And I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George [Lucas] always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

Asked if Davis could return in a potential sequel series, Howard replied: “Warwick is so cool and so good and he’s such a good actor that I really hope we get the chance to see the mature Willow in action.”

Last month, it was reported that Disney will remove racially insensitive scenes from their past movies before they are made available to view on Disney+.