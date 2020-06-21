GAMING  

Winona Ryder says she was “saved” by watching ‘Normal People’

"I'll be weeping all day then I'll be weeping all night because I'm watching 'Normal People'"

By Will Richards
Normal People
Winona Ryder says 'Normal People' leaves her "weeping". Credit: Getty/BBC

Winona Ryder says she was “saved” by watching Normal People during lockdown.

The success of the show, based on the Sally Rooney novel, gave BBC Three its best ever week of ratings on iPlayer last month.

“You know what’s saved me?” Stranger Things star Ryder told The Times about her time in lockdown, revealing that she’s watched the hit BBC Three show multiple times.

“I’ll be weeping all day [because of the Black Lives Matter protests] and then I’ll be weeping all night because I’m watching Normal People.”

She added: “I watched it for the third time last night. And I’m planning on watching it more.”

Daisy Edgar Jones (Marianne) and Paul Mescal (Connell) in Normal People. Credit: Element Pictures/Enda Bowe

The BBC are set to adapt Sally Rooney’s hit 2017 book Conversations With Friends in their next 12-part drama, while there has also been talk of a second season of Normal People following its success.

When asked about the potential for a second season, Paul Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron in the show, told NME: “Series one is the book, but we don’t know what’s on the other side.”

In a five-star review of Normal PeopleNME said: “Running over six hours across 12 episodes, Normal People is a single relationship written large in tiny details – and both actors do a great job of keeping the focus narrowed down to the smallest flickers of love, pain and regret.

“What’s more, it’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”

