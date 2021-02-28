Winston Duke to play Marcus Garvey in Amazon’s ‘Marked Man’

Winston Duke is set to portray political activist and journalist Marcus Garvey in a new Amazon series, Marked Man.

Duke is best known for his roles in Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Jordan Peele’s Us (2019).

Jesse Williams (Little Fires Everywhere) and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) are also reported to be joining the cast, while Andrew Dosunmu and Kwame Kwei-Armah in place as director and screenwriter respectively, according to Deadline. Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, Glendon Palmer and Esther Douglas will produce.

The show will be loosely based on the Colin Grant biography Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey, detailing Garvey’s role as a key member of the Black nationalism movement in the 1920s.

Garvey was a complex figure who fought for the end of colonial rule in Africa, while also arguing passionately for Black separatism and against the spread of socialism – dividing him from other prominent Black activists of the era, including W. E. B. Du Bois, who were instead trying to promote racial integration.

Marked Man tells the story of a young black man who joins J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI and subsequently infiltrates Garvey’s UNIA organization, caught between conflicting legal and moral responsibilities.

In November last year, it was reported that plans have been put in place to begin shooting Black Panther 2 in July 2021, with a prospective release date of July 8, 2022.

Original plans to begin production in March this year were delayed after the sudden death of star Chadwick Boseman in August.

Duke is set to reprise his role of M’Baku, alongside Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett, while Narcos star Tenoch Huerta will be joining the as-yet-untitled Black Panther 2.