‘Wipeout’ contestant died from heart attack after taking part in show

A contestant on the US TV show Wipeout died of a heart attack after completing the programme’s obstacle course, a coroner has ruled.

Michael Paredes, 38, took part in the TBS show on November 18, 2020, but was taken to the hospital from set after suffering a medical emergency.

A coroner’s report has now concluded that Paredes, who died the day after the incident, suffered a heart attack from undetected coronary artery disease, NBC News reports. A toxicology report was also conducted, which showed the contestant had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Wipeout asks contestants to complete four rounds comprised of various obstacles, with the final winner of each season’s 24 participants earns the title of Wipeout Champion, as well as $50,000 (£36.5k).

According to the report, Paredes completed two obstacle courses before falling on the third. After not being able to swim to the side of the pool of water he was in, he was pulled out and put in a wheelchair. He lost consciousness shortly after, was given CPR and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, California.

Paredes, like all other Wipeout contestants, had undergone a medical examination before being allowed to participate in the show.

In a statement shared after the contestant’s death, a spokesperson for TBS said: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Wipeout first aired on ABC in 2008 and ran until 2014. In 2020, it was rebooted by TBS with hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek.