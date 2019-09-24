Wisconsin prison inmate reportedly confesses to ‘Making A Murderer’ killing

Police are said to be currently verifying a handwritten confession

An inmate at a Wisconsin prison has reportedly confessed to the killing of Teresa Halbach, whose death was the subject of Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer.

The inmate, who according to Newsweek will remain unnamed until Wisconsin police can verify the confession, told filmmakers of Convicting a Murderer, an upcoming docuseries ‘sequel’ to Making a Murderer, that he was responsible for the infamous death.

“Seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” said Convicting a Murderer director Shawn Rech.

Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are currently serving life in prison for Halbach’s murder. Both men claim they are innocent.

Rech confirmed the confession did not come from Dassey or Avery.

The reported admission of guilt comes not long after Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who appeared in the second season of Making a Murderer, announced two weeks ago that her team were offering a $100,000 reward for information on the case.

After learning of the confession, Zellner tweeted: “We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.”

Convicting a Murderer claims to investigate parts of the case that Making A Murderer left out, speaking to Halbach’s relatives and disgraced former District Attorney Ken Kratz – who played a huge part in putting Avery away. “I watched Making a Murderer, like tens of millions of others,” Rech said. “After watching the series I was angry with law enforcement, and even embarrassed as an American because of what appeared to have happened to Steven and Brendan. But after doing a little bit of follow-up research I learned that not only did I not have the whole story, but I was misled by the series. And I’m saying this as a fan, not as an established documentary filmmaker.”

The 10-part docuseries is set to arrive in 2020 as a ‘sequel’ to Making a Murderer.

If Avery is found not guilty, it will be the second time that he has been wrongly convicted of a violent crime in the state of Wisconsin after being wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder in 1985. He was exonerated after serving 18 years of a 20-year sentence when DNA evidence found him to be innocent.

Last year, NME spoke to Making a Murderer creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos who said that “it didn’t matter to us if Steven [Avery] was guilty or innocent – the outcome of the trial was not going to change the story.”