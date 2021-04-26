A woman has been charged for failing to return a decades-overdue VHS of Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

The Texas woman, named in court records as Caron Scarborough Davis, had a 21-year-old outstanding warrant for her arrest in Oklahoma over the video rental.

As the New York Times reports, prosecutors said that Davis had rented the TV series cassette from the now defunct Movie Place store in Norman in 1999. She was charged with embezzlement of rented property, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in March 2000.

But Davis wasn’t aware of her arrest until she got married and tried to change her name on her driver’s license, KOKH Fox 25 reported last week.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” Davis told KOKH about making the discovery. She said that vehicle officials referred her to the district attorney’s office for Cleveland County, Oklahoma, where a woman explained the charge against her.

TONIGHT- an Oklahoma woman is trying to clear her record after learning she was charged w/ felony embezzlement for never returning 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' on VHS tape from a 'Movie Place' 21 YEARS AGO. Hear from her on @OKCFOX at 9. pic.twitter.com/CE4aModOhI — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) April 22, 2021

“She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, ‘This is insane,’” Davis said. “This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn’t kidding.”

However, on Wednesday (April 21), the charge against Davis was dropped in the “best interest of justice”, according to KOKH, which contacted prosecutors the previous day.

Davis also told KOKH Fox 25 that she had no memory of renting the video, explaining that she lived with a man at the time who had two young daughters. “I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something,” she said.

“I have never watched that show in my entire life – just not my cup of tea.”