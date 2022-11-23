World Cup fans say loser of England vs. USA must keep James Corden

World Cup fans have joked that the loser of England vs. USA must keep James Corden within their country forever.

The two nations meet for their second group game on Friday (November 25), and fans from both sides are already looking to up the stakes.

“If England beat USA on Friday then they have to keep James Corden permanently,” tweeted one user.

“This has become the biggest game in the history of football,” joked another, while one fan suggested that being rid of the chat show host was a “bigger prize than lifting any World Cup”.

Corden is set to return to UK after he concludes his time on The Late Late Show in spring 2023.

The actor and presenter made headlines last month after temporarily being banned from a New York restaurant due to his “abusive behaviour”.

Corden was said to be “extremely nasty” towards members of staff on two separate occasions.

Keith McNally, the owner of celebrity hotspot Balthazar, wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

McNally explained how, during a visit in June, Corden demanded a round of drinks “this second” and that his previous drinks be made free after he found a hair in his food. After finishing his main course, he was then “extremely nasty” to the restaurant manager.

On another occasion, McNally alleged that Corden was once again abusive to staff members when they got his wife’s order wrong.

According to the owner, Corden told the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!”

Corden later apologised for his behaviour, prompting McNally to lift the ban. However, he soon made headlines again after Ricky Gervais accused him of copying one of his stand-up jokes. Corden eventually owned up to the blunder, claiming he didn’t know the gag came from the comedian.