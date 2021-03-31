Wyatt Russell asked to wear Chris Evans’ old Captain America suit for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell has revealed that he asked to wear Chris Evans’ old Captain America suit to help him settle into the role.

Russell plays the new Captain America in the new Marvel TV show on Disney+, which is airing episodes weekly.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Russell revealed his specific request, telling Kimmel: “I requested Chris Evans’ old suit so I could feel like I was doing a good job since he did such a great job. And they gave me a new one.”

Advertisement

He added: “It’s presentational in effect … And I am kind of a slouchy guy, so it is like the first piece locks [straight up] and the second piece zips up and locks [in] like that. You’re underneath the suit, but it looks cool.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Russell revealed that, despite his dad Kurt appearing in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, he didn’t have too strong a knowledge of the MCU prior to being cast in the new show.

“So when I came on set, I was like, ‘What does that mean? Who’s that person? How do they fit in?’ And finally, Sebastian [Stan] was like, ‘Dude, stop asking questions. You’re going to get more confused. If you get answers, it’s going to be worse,'” he said.

Elsewhere, the show’s writer Malcolm Spellman has teased potential crossovers between Marvel film and TV projects.

Advertisement

Speaking on the new Disney+ series with NME, Spellman said phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could see characters become “interchangeable”.

In a four-star review of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”