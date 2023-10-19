Yang Se-jong reveals he had “painful” laser hair removal to look younger for ‘Doona!’

South Korean actor Yang Se-jong has revealed that he had “painful” laser hair removal to look younger for his role in the new Netflix K-drama series, Doona!.

In Doona!, Yang Se-jong plays college student Lee Won-jun, who ends up living and falling in love with Doona (Bae Suzy), a former K-pop idol who has left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry.

During the premiere event for Doona! in Seoul yesterday (October 18), the actor opened up about the lengths he went to in order to look younger for the role. Yang Se-jog turns 31 this year, in comparison to his character, who is in his mid-20s.

“I’ve put a lot of effort into my appearance. Suzy actually witnessed regular Yang Se-jong a lot, and she told me to do something about my looks,” the actor said in jest, per SBS Star. “But I won’t reveal her exact words to protect her privacy.”

“As for the efforts I put into my looks […] I’ve had laser hair removal for my moustache. It was painful,” the actor added. “I’ve also taken many lower body bathes and used a lot of sheet masks.”

Doona! will premiere tomorrow (October 20) exclusively on Netflix, with nine episodes. The series is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, who helmed 2019’s Crash Landing On You. Watch the trailer for the series here.

