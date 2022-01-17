‘Yellowjackets’ star Melanie Lynskey says she was bodyshamed on set

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has claimed she was body shamed by a crew member on the hit Showtime series.

The actor, who played Shauna in the show, told Rolling Stone she was asked about losing weight before filming the show.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,” Lynskey said.

The actor then said her co-stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress had took her defence, with Lewis even writing a letter to the show’s producers on Lynskey’s behalf.

Showtime has not yet responded for comment regarding the alleged incident.

Discussing her commitment to portraying Shauna as a “real woman”, Lynskey said: “It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Meanwhile, Yellowjackets series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson recently teased what fans can expect in the second season.

Lyle said season two would nod to the opening scene of Yellowjackets in which a girl is killed and eaten by a cult.

“We absolutely will get to that part of this story over the course of the series, I will say that,” she said.