Here’s every song on the ‘Yellowjackets’ soundtrack so far

Yellowjackets is back for a second season, with this compelling mystery-thriller further deepening its complex and traumatic narrative.

The second instalment of the Showtime series, which is broadcast in the UK on Paramount+, kicked off last week (March 24), with episodes set to air weekly until May 14.

A synopsis for season two of Yellowjackets reads: “The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis.

“Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.”

Who is behind the Yellowjackets original score?

The original score for the first season of Yellowjackets, as well as the theme song ‘No Return’, was handled by singer-songwriters Craig Wedren (of the band Shudder To Think) and Anna Waronker (That Dog), while composer Theodore Shapiro wrote the music for the pilot episode.

You can listen to ‘Blood Hive’, the original score for season one of Yellowjackets, below.

What songs are on the Yellowjackets soundtrack?

For a show that is so steeped in ’90s nostalgia, the soundtrack of Yellowjackets has understandably become a hit among its growing fanbase given its inclusion of an array of classic tracks.

From Hole‘s ‘Miss World’ to The Prodigy‘s ‘Firestarter’, the Yellowjackets soundtrack has also featured the likes of Alanis Morissette, Salt-N-Pepa, Bill Withers, Jane’s Addiction, The Offspring and PJ Harvey.

An official Spotify playlist containing all of the songs featured in Yellowjackets was first released following the conclusion of the first season of the show in January 2022, and that playlist is now being updated as each new episode airs. This means that Florence + The Machine‘s cover of No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’, Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Seventeen’ and Garbage‘s ‘#1 Crush’ – which all featured in the season two premiere, ‘Friends, Romans, Countrymen’ – all feature.

Check out the complete soundtrack for Yellowjackets (as of March 28) below:

1. Florence + The Machine – ‘Just A Girl’

2. Sharon Van Etten – ‘Seventeen’

3. The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Drown’

4. Graham de Wilde – ‘A Night in Rio’

5. Garbage – ‘#1 Crush’

6. Papa Roach – ‘Last Resort’

7. Tori Amos – ‘Cornflake Girl’

8. Alanis Morissette – ‘Uninvited’

9. The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Today’

10. Liz Phair – ‘Supernova’

11. Snow – ‘Informer’

12. Salt-N-Pepa – ‘Shoop’

13. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Loleatta Holloway – ‘Good Vibrations’

14. Dore Soul – ‘What If…’

15. POS NEG – ‘Let Me Find Out’

16. Hole – ‘Miss World’

17. Throwing Muses – ‘Counting Backwards’

18. PJ Harvey – ‘Down by the Water’

19. Paloma Faith – ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

20. Wilson Phillips – ‘Hold On’

21. Noonday Devils – ‘Medusa’

22. Bien – ‘Confetti’

23. Peaches – ‘Kick It’

24. Portishead – ‘Glory Box’

25. Tracy Bonham – ‘Mother Mother’

26. Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats” 1983 Broadway Cast, Timothy Scott, Terrence Mann – ‘Mr. Mistoffelees’

27. Kim Wilde – ‘Cambodia’

28. The Cranberries – ‘Dreams’

29. Bill Withers – ‘Grandma’s Hands’

30. Ultravox – ‘Vienna’

31. Jane’s Addiction – ‘Mountain Song’

32. Deep Blue Something – ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

33. Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Feel the Pain’

34. The Father Figures – ‘Maid in China’

35. Love and Rockets – ‘So Alive’

36. Republica – ‘Ready to Go’

37. Montell Jordan, Wino – ‘This Is How We Do It’

38. Sofi Tukker, Novak, YAX.X – ‘Emergency’

39. Nightlapse, Bambie – ‘Freak Out’

40. Editors – ‘Munich’

41. Cold Cave – ‘Love Comes Close’

42. Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera Original London Cast – ‘Overture’

43. Amber Mark – ‘S P A C E’

44. Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera Original London Cast, Michael Crawford – ‘The Music of the Night’

45. The Prodigy – ‘Firestarter’

46. Mazzy Star – ‘Fade Into You’

47. Collective Soul – ‘The World I Know’

48. Belly – ‘Gepetto’

49. Seal – ‘Kiss From A Rose’

50. Wreckx-N-Effect – ‘Rump Shaker’

51. Dot Allison, Amy Bowman – ‘The Haunted’

52. Lush – ‘Ladykillers’

53. The Offspring – ‘Come Out and Play’

54. Ace of Base – ‘All That She Wants’

55. Divinyls – ‘I Touch Myself’

56. Enya – ‘Only Time’

57. Craig Wedren, Anna Waronker – ‘No Return (Main Title Theme)’