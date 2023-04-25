Yellowstone creator’s “god complex” to blame for Kevin Costner’s reported exit, sources say

A source has claimed that Yellowstone creator’s “god complex” is to blame for actor Kevin Costner’s reported exit from the hit Paramount show.

According to The Post, the show is reportedly set to end after season five with Costner’s departure, amid claims that tensions exist between the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan and the actor.

The ranch family drama, which stars Costner and his adult children, has been a ratings success and earned Costner a Golden Globe for his performance.

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail that Sheridan developed a “God complex” on the set of the show with them further claiming that Costner, who is also an executive producer on the show, felt ignored when he raised concerns about the direction that the story was taking.

The source reportedly told the outlet that Costner was asked to “stick to acting”.

“Kevin will forever be proud of and grateful for ‘Yellowstone’ and the cast is like family to him,” the source is additionally claimed to have told the outlet.

“He just felt like ‘Yellowstone’ is headed in a direction that was not in line with their initial vision, and he was met with criticism, including that he should just stick to acting.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Costner, Sheridan and Paramount for comment.

The first half of the new season has already aired, though its second half is yet to film, and has been marred by rumours that Costner will not return. “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” a source told The Post.

However, the actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, debunked rumours regarding his client’s attendance on set. Singer told Fox Digital: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that the show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

Elsewhere, Matthew McConaughey has been confirmed for his own spin-off series for Yellowstone – but possibly without Costner.

Two spin-off prequel series for the show have been created thus far, including 1883 and 1923. The latter series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for season two early this year.