‘Yellowstone’ reportedly set to end after season five

The second half of the fifth season is set to be released this year, amid rumours over Kevin Costner's departure

By Will Richards
'Yellowstone' season three
'Yellowstone' season three CREDIT: Paramount/Alamy

Yellowstone is reportedly set to end after the culmination of its fifth season, according to sources.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series follows the Dutton family (owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch) and the conflicts they face from groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

Now, “multiple sources” have stated to the New York Post that the show’s fifth and current season will be its last.

The first half of the new season has already aired, though its second half is yet to film, and has been marred by rumours that Costner will not return. “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” a source told The Post.

However, the actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, debunked rumours regarding his client’s attendance on set. Singer told Fox Digital: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that the show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

See some fan reactions to the news below.

Elsewhere, Matthew McConaughey has been confirmed for his own spin-off series for Yellowstone – but possibly without Costner.

Two spin-off prequel series for the show have been created thus far, including 1883 and 1923. The latter series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for season two early this year.

