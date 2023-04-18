Yellowstone is reportedly set to end after the culmination of its fifth season, according to sources.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series follows the Dutton family (owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch) and the conflicts they face from groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

Now, “multiple sources” have stated to the New York Post that the show’s fifth and current season will be its last.

The first half of the new season has already aired, though its second half is yet to film, and has been marred by rumours that Costner will not return. “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” a source told The Post.

However, the actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, debunked rumours regarding his client’s attendance on set. Singer told Fox Digital: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that the show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

See some fan reactions to the news below.

Waiting for Costner’s drama to bring the awfulness of #Yellowstone to a a swift and justified end: pic.twitter.com/vJkJ7m44a8 — Hunter Grayson (@lethallyfab) April 9, 2023

@Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan, replace Kevin Costner. Yellowstone is bigger than one actor! Matthew McConaughey would make a fantastic leading character. I believe we could even handle him as John Dutton! So disappointed in Costner! — Debbie Pearson (@Capricorndeb) April 18, 2023

I can’t believe Taylor and Kevin Costner can’t resolve this disagreement they’re having for the sake of @Yellowstone. You hate to even get attached to these shows because a diva is always born when it experiences success. #YellowstoneTV — Korrey Blount (@KoKoBagginz) April 18, 2023

@Yellowstone Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan … you two need to figure your shit out! I need the next season! — Someone Random (@StaciSchu) April 18, 2023

Elsewhere, Matthew McConaughey has been confirmed for his own spin-off series for Yellowstone – but possibly without Costner.

Two spin-off prequel series for the show have been created thus far, including 1883 and 1923. The latter series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for season two early this year.