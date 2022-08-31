‘Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser trailer sets up major showdown for the Duttons

Paramount+ has released a new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season five, setting up a major showdown at the Dutton ranch.

The 15-second clip, which you can watch below, begins with a voiceover from John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who ominously announces: “We’ll show the world who we are… and what we do.”

His narration is followed by flashes of the other Duttons – Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) – and then a shot of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) cocking his shotgun.

“All will be revealed” then flashes across the screen, promising a tense and drama-filled new series.

The fifth season will kick off with a two-hour premiere event on November 13 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Earlier this year, it was announced that western drama will be getting a prequel series called 1923, which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

1932 will follow a new generation of Duttons against the desolate backdrop of the Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Of the new spin-off, Paramount+ said in a statement: “The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Paramount also previously announced new episodes of fellow spin-off show 1883. Following its December premiere, the show became Paramount+’s most-watched original series.

In a statement, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, praised the “incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883” that had “fuelled phenomenal new records” for the programmer.

“Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series,” Giles continued. “We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”