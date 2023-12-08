Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser reportedly got into fight with creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and lead star Cole Hauser reportedly got into a fight the second time they met.

Sheridan recently filed a lawsuit against the actors’ coffee company over “trademark infringement”, but according to reports, this isn’t the first time the pair have had their differences.

In a recently resurfaced Men’s Journal interview from April 2022, Hauser opened up about the alledged fight with Sheridan.

Before sharing the revelation with the outlet, Hauser said that he’d been involved in his fair share of bar fights.

“Does a bear shit in the woods?” he said, laughing. “I’ve probably been in one on every continent.”

The actor then explained: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.”

Hauser – who played Rip Wheeler, the son-in-law of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on the Paramount Network drama series – did not specify when the alleged altercation with Sheridan took place.

Meanwhile, the pair are currently handling their disagreements in court. On November 21, Sheridan’s coffee company Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas against Hauser’s coffee company, Free Rein.

In court filings, Free Rein is accused of “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising,” noting that both of the companies use branding marks with two overlapping letters.

“Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods,” the lawsuit claims.

Back in May, it was confirmed that Yellowstone would be concluding with its fifth season, which began airing its final episodes in November.