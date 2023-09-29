You can now buy Otis and Jean’s house from ‘Sex Education’

Otis and Jean’s house from Sex Education has been put up for sale.

The Netflix series returned for a fourth and final season on September 21, with fans getting one last glimpse of the Milburns’ idillic riverside home.

Sex Education is set in the fictional town of Moordale, but is predominately filmed in Wales. The chalet itself is situated in Symonds Yat, an English village in the heart of Wye Valley, Herefordshire.

A 100-year-old Norwegian wooden house, the secluded home is accessed via a woodland driveway and has been built on the hillside 500 feet above the river, offering panoramic views.

In recent years, the property has been enjoyed as a holiday house for fans of both Sex Education and the scenery that serves as the series’ backdrop.

However, owner Stuart Morgan has now decided to put the house up for sale after more than two decades, telling LADbible he and his wife felt it was time to move on. “Twenty one years of ownership and think that it’s someone else’s turn,” he said.

The five-bedroom home has been placed on the market with a £1.5 million asking price.

According to its listing on Knight Frank, the property was built in 1912 as a salmon fishing lodge, and was purchased by Morgan in 2002 when it was in need of “complete renovation”.

“The Chalet was carefully extended including the conservatory dining room, following the Norwegian design,” the listing says.

“Most of the plumbing and wiring was replaced, as was the roof. A bespoke wood painted kitchen was installed and the bathroom and shower rooms are contemporary in design. There are five log burning stoves on the ground floor, floors were replaced with wood and stone floors, and pitch pine doors stripped.”

It continues: “The accommodation is arranged over three floors and the interior which is extremely well presented has a lovely, warm, friendly and comfortable atmosphere. The views from all the principal rooms are superb and the rooms are arranged around a central hall, and a gallery landing.

“There are French windows on the ground floor opening to the decked balconies and three of the four bedrooms on the first floor open onto balconies.The second floor bedroom suite is most attractive with vaulted ceilings, a separate sitting area and en-suite bathroom, both overlooking the River Wye.

“All the rooms have high ceilings and are well proportioned. Your eyes cannot be helped but being drawn to the beautiful surroundings. It is a truly magical property full of character and charm.”

The 4.52-acre listing also includes a number of outbuildings, including two greenhouses, a large level lawn and summer house, while balcony areas also feature a ‘Swedish hot bath’ and a custom built stone pizza oven.

The fourth and final season of Sex Education has been warmly received by critics and fans alike. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The season finds its warm and witty rhythm when the writers return to their regular M.O. – exploring awkward aspects of sex and sexuality in a unique unselfconscious way.”