You can now play an escape room in Jim Hopper’s actual cabin from ‘Stranger Things’

Looks like we're all going to Hawkins...

A new Stranger Things-inspired Escape Room game has been set up in a real life location from the Netflix show.

The fictional town of Hawkins is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and many of the locations are still real places in and around the city.

One of the most iconic locations is police chief Hopper’s cabin, and it’s now being used as the location for an Escape Room inspired by the show.

Revealed on the Instagram page @escapewoods, the game is ready and waiting for fans at the Sleepy Hollow Farm.

Describing the experience, the page states: “If you have seen Stranger Things season 2, then you probably saw Hopper’s Cabin a lot. Hopper and 11 [sic] spent much of the season in the cabin.

“Some of you may know that Hopper’s Cabin is actually located on Sleepy Hollow Farm, which is where Escape Woods is located so we have decided to turn it into an escape room adventure for all of the Stranger Things fans out there.​

“In this adventure, you and your team will have to explore Hopper & 11’s cabin, decipher clues, unlock doors, and solve the mystery before time runs out. Don’t miss out on this totally unique adventure in the actual cabin from the hit show!”

Escaping from the cabin costs $33 per person, or you can play in a group of 10 for $309.

The fate of chief Hopper was left somewhat unresolved at the end of Season 3 of Stranger Things, and fans believe that the show’s creators have let a storyline from the upcoming Season 4 slip with regards to his fate.

Talking about Hopper, Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly: “We always talk about Empire Strikes Back, we always wanted to give him a darker ending, we always wanted to give him a Han Solo sacrifice moment.”

“It was emotional to shoot but it was really, really quick. David never asked for music but I think we did play some emotional music when we shot David’s final look at Winona [Ryder].”

Co-creator Ross Duffer added: ‘There’s a tragedy there but there’s also a little bit of “it’s okay” to Joyce. ‘There’s so much going on in his eyes and you can only script that so much.”