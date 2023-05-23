You can now rent Uncle Bryn’s house from ‘Gavin and Stacey’

Uncle Bryn’s house from BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey has been put up for sale.

The three-bedroom property, located in the coastal town of Barry in South Wales, is available to rent for £995 per month, or buy for £212,000.

The property listing reads: “Unfurnished three bed terrace formerly used as Uncle Bryn’s house on Gavin and Stacey! Accommodation includes a hall, lounge/dining room, kitchen, rear lobby and ground floor bathroom/WC/shower. Outside there is a forecourt and enclosed rear garden.”

In the show, Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) lived in the house opposite his sister-in-law Gwen’s (Melanie Walters) home, where Stacey (Joanna Page) used to live.

Speaking about the property to Sky News, Andrew Fenton from Chris Davies Estate Agents said the series had “reignited Barry”.

“There is that immediate connection where as soon as the word Barry is mentioned people say Gavin and Stacey,” Fenton said.

Created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, Gavin and Stacey aired between 2007 and 2010 for three seasons. The show returned for a Christmas special in 2019.

Back in 2021, Corden teased the possibility of more episodes in the future. “As it stands there aren’t any plans to do more, but that’s not to say that there isn’t the want or the inclination to do one,” he told BBC Radio 2.

He added: “When we wrote that last special we never thought whether we’d make another, but that special ends on such a… it ends so open I think it would be a shame to leave it there. That’s certainly my feeling and I think Ruth feels the same.

“It doesn’t feel like the end of a book but the end of a chapter. If we did another that would be the end of it.”

Corden is planning to move back to the UK from Los Angeles after stepping down from The Late Late Show last month.