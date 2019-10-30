You can now stay in Arthur Shelby’s house from ‘Peaky Blinders’

Spend a night inside TV history

You can now rent Arthur and Linda Shelby’s cottage from season four of Peaky Blinders.

Situated at Hawthorn Bank in Cheshire, the cottage is listed on HomeAway as “Arthur’s House Peaky Blinders!” and described as “your opportunity to stay in a Peaky Blinders set!” A hot tub is also available upon request.

Elsewhere in the listing, it reads: “All of the Tatton Group properties are ‘of an age’, one even dating back to the 13th Century. Whilst renovated with modern creature comforts, they do have some of the quirks found in older countryside properties.”

Season five of Peaky Blinders aired earlier this year, and a sixth is already on the way. The TV show also held its very own festival – The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival – in Birmingham earlier this year.

Reporting from the event, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “Fiction and reality aren’t always that easy to distinguish between today, the first day of the inaugural Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in the crumbling old industrial area of Digbeth in Birmingham. Part music festival, part Secret Cinema type affair and part time warp, the occasion brings in scores of fans, young and old, in full 1920s Peaky flat-capped garb.

Meanwhile, the first ever Peaky Blinders soundtrack is also coming out soon.

“The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time,” show creator Steven Knight told NME. “It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack. I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”

Cillian Murphy, who plays lead Tommy Shelby in the show, added: “You just know when a song is ‘Peaky’. The artists are outsiders. They have resisted the tyranny of the mainstream, shall we say?”