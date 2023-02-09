Where is ‘You’ season 4 filmed? The main London locations revealed

The fourth series of psycho-stalker series You has just been released on Netflix, taking place in locations across London.

Penn Badgley returns as serial killer Joe Godlberg to infiltrate a circle of wealthy Brits, masquerading as literature professor Jonathan Moore.

Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne Bellamy, the woman Joe was obsessed with in season three, while The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has also joined the cast.

Where is You filmed?

Advertisement

Season four of You features a number of shots in familiar London locations including, Braithwaite Street, 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, Brushfield Street and Tower Bridge.

Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, was also listed as a filming location, and recently appeared in The Crown.

Further afield, Gaddesden Estate, Gaddesden Home Farm will appear as a lumberyard in this season of You.

As Jonathan Moore, Badgley filmed at Royal Holloway Universty in Egham, Surrey, as many students spotted filming taking place and posted on TikTok.

Many of the library scenes were also shot at Lincoln’s Inn, 11 New Square in Holborn.

Advertisement

Other London locations for You season four include Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, Gloucester Road and St. Pancras International train stations.

Legendary nightclub Fabric will appear in You season four, as well as South Bank gallery space The Bargehouse and medieval church St. Bartholomew the Great.

Two green backdrops are used in this season from across London, including Seething Lane Garden and The Promenade, Chiswick and Chiswick Gardens.

In a four-star review of You season four part one, NME wrote: “Yes, it’s all very silly, but it’s also surprisingly gripping and consistently witty.”